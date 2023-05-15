Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
