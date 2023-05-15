Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) is Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Talkspace accounts for about 3.8% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. owned about 4.83% of Talkspace worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Talkspace by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 745,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Talkspace by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talkspace by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,531,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 281,355 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Talkspace by 253.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Talkspace by 96.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Talkspace stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 250,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

