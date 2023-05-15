Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

TGT stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.72. 818,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $221.65. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

