Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121,197 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Target worth $94,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

TGT stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 927,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $221.65. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

