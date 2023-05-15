Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

NYSE TARO traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. 3,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,405. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

