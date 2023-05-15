TD Securities Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$5.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSDF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.