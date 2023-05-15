TD Securities Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$5.50

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSDF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.