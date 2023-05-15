Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells $826,000.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:TDY traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.67. The company had a trading volume of 228,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.
