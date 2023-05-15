TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of TU opened at $20.46 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Desjardins decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

