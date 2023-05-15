Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys £140.25 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 51 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £140.25 ($176.97).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Ken Murphy acquired 51 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £136.17 ($171.82).

On Friday, March 17th, Ken Murphy purchased 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £138.05 ($174.20).

Tesco Stock Performance

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 273.82 ($3.46). 10,097,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,681,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.12. The firm has a market cap of £20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,748.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29.

Tesco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 310 ($3.91) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 312 ($3.94).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

