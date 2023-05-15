Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Earns Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

TTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 144,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,003. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $72,092,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,703,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

