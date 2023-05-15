Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.06 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

TEVA stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

