Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Acquires 183 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.93. 389,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.