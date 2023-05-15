Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Buys Shares of 6,566 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 858,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 689,096 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Comcast by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 266,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,005,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 105,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.17. 2,130,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,922,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

