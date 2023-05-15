Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Invests $344,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 347,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,675. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

