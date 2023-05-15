Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Invests $658,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

