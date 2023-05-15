Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $80,839,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.41. 5,795,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,720,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 134.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.