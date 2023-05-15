Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 54,743 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE ET traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. 7,264,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.