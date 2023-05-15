Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.36. 1,630,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.