Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.39. 1,013,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,815. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.