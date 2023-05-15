Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $7.74 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. 5,591,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,899,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.