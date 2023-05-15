Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,941 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.29. 676,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,099. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average is $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.