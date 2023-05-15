The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

