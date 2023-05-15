The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 4.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $620,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 220,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.