The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,851. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

