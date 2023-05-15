The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,523 shares of company stock valued at $32,907,391 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $63.94. 1,982,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.