The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,851. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

