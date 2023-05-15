The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $199.97. 533,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,968. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies



The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

