The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $199.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

