The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $511.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Stories

