The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,927. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 861,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857,848 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.