The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Travelers Companies worth $111,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,033,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.
Insider Activity at Travelers Companies
Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %
Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.09 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.
Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.
