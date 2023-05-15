The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,449. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

