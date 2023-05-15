Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.03 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $271.14 million and $4.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,137,355,054 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

