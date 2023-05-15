Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.
Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.
Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
