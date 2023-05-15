Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

