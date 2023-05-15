Threshold (T) One Day Volume Hits $7.73 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Threshold has a market cap of $273.24 million and $7.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,396.53 or 0.99978980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002380 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02717635 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,235,591.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

