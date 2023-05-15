Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III accounts for 0.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.