Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Shares of Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.25. Tingo Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,902,473 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

