Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.96. 314,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,276. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

