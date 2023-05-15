Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $24.55 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,476 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $26,718,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

DD stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 492,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

