Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 561,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,702,000 after buying an additional 468,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 86,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,048,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after buying an additional 437,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,737. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.