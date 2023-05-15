Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $96,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.75. 916,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,258 shares of company stock valued at $57,022,118. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

