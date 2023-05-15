Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,813 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $43,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $209.59. The stock had a trading volume of 248,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

