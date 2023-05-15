Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,125 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 2,328,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,844. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

