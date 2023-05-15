Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,035 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $523.58. The company had a trading volume of 142,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.42 and a 200 day moving average of $554.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

