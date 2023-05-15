Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 60,500 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cars.com by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,042.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

