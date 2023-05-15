Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Toro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Toro by 145.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Toro by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

