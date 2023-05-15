Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $157.07. 2,177,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

