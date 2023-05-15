Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 556,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.79. 7,945,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.