Towercrest Capital Management Sells 2,006 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,478. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.