Towercrest Capital Management Sells 33,454 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,454 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,875,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 327,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.66. 279,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $27.06.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.